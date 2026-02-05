Zelensky says next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks 'likely' to take place in US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the next round of peace talks with Russia may be held in the US.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky noted that "further meetings are planned for the near future, likely in America."

"Today, I received a report from our negotiation team following two days of meetings and talks in the Emirates with the American and Russian sides. I expect the team in Kyiv for a full report: many aspects cannot be discussed over the phone. From what can already be said, further meetings are planned for the near future, likely in America," he wrote.

Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's readiness to engage in formats "that can genuinely bring peace closer and make it reliable, long-term, and deprive Russia of any appetite to continue fighting."

"It is important that this war ends in such a way that Russia is not rewarded for its aggression. This is one of the key principles that restore and guarantee true security. I thank all our partners who support us in this," he added.

Russia, Ukraine, and the US held a two-day meeting on Ukrainian settlement in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday and Thursday. At the conclusion, the parties agreed to conduct the first prisoner exchange in five months, which took place immediately.

A joint communique on the meeting's outcomes described the discussions as "constructive" and "focused on ways to create conditions for achieving a lasting peace."