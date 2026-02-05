Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria that killed at least 170

Türkiye strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Nigeria's Kwara state that resulted in the loss of at least 170 lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the terrorist attack that took place in Nigeria's Kwara state," the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on US social media company X on Thursday.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Nigeria, reaffirming Türkiye's solidarity with the country, adding that "Türkiye will continue to support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism."

On Tuesday, armed groups attacked Kwara State in Nigeria, killing at least 170 people.

Kwara State, especially communities near forested areas, has in recent months experienced rising security threats tied to banditry, kidnappings, and the influx of armed groups escaping military operations in neighboring northwestern and north-central states.