UKRAINES PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES NEW ROUND OF TALKS TO END WAR WITH RUSSIA SOON

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said a new meeting of negotiating teams will be held in the near future as part of ongoing efforts to end the war, following the conclusion of talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia earlier on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

At a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv on Thursday, Zelensky said the two sides had agreed to maintain contact.

"As for the next meeting, it was agreed that it will be held in the near future," he said, adding that the process was ongoing and Ukraine wanted faster results.

He noted that the Ukrainian delegation would brief him in detail upon returning home.

"If there is a next meeting, then there is a chance to continue the dialogue, which we really want to lead to the end of the war," Zelensky was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying.

'VERY SENSITIVE' INFORMATIONS



Zelensky said the discussions during the talks covered all issues and described the information exchanged as "very sensitive."

"Regarding the nature of the conversation and what they talked about? They talked about everything. They believe that the information is very sensitive. They want to come and report to me in detail. Then I will communicate with you, understanding where we are," he said, as cited by the state-run Ukrinform news agency.

Stressing the importance of maintaining momentum, Zelensky added: "It is important that the process is underway; we want faster results. If there is a next meeting, then there is a chance to continue the dialogue, which, of course, we really want to lead to the end of the war."

The Ukrainian president also discussed cooperation with Poland in energy, defense, and reconstruction, including joint defense programs and plans to co-produce drones and other weapons.

He emphasized the importance of continued pressure on Russia and said the war must end with "reliable security guarantees" for Ukraine and the region.

Addressing territorial issues, Zelensky said recognition of Ukrainian territories as Russian by any party would not change Kyiv's position. "Our territories are ours, despite the fact that their temporary status is temporarily occupied."

Two-day bilateral and trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia were held in Abu Dhabi as part of diplomatic efforts to explore pathways toward ending the war.