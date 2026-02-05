US envoy to Warsaw cuts ties with Polish parliament speaker because of remarks about Trump

Wlodzimierz Czarzasty of the Left party speaks in the Polish Parliament, in Warsaw, Poland on December 11, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

US Ambassador to Warsaw Tom Rose said Thursday that he will cease contact with the Polish Parliament Speaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, following remarks about US President Donald Trump, in the latest diplomatic flare-up between the NATO allies.

"Effective immediately" the US Embassy in Warsaw would have "no further dealings, contacts, or communications" with Czarzasty, Rose wrote on US social media company X, "accusing him of making "outrageous and unprovoked insults" against Trump.

Rose said the comments made by Czarzasty are "a serious impediment" to US-Polish relations and stressed that Washington would not allow anyone to "harm US-Polish relations, nor disrespect" Trump, whom he said "has done so much for Poland and the Polish people."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded by saying allies "should respect, not lecture, each other."

"At least this is how we, here in Poland, understand partnership," he said.

Rose later replied to Tusk, suggesting the message had been intended for Czarzasty.

Rose praised Tusk's leadership and reiterated his commitment to defending Trump "without hesitation, exception or apology."

The dispute followed comments by Czarzasty earlier this week about a letter circulated by US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, and Amir Ohana, speaker of the Israeli Knesset, asking him to sign in nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Czarzasty, a member of the junior coalition partner of Tusk and leader of the left-wing The Left party, said he refused to sign the letter, arguing that Trump's policies had destabilized international structures and violated international law.