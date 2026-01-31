7 Palestinians killed, others injured in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

Seven Palestinians, including two children and a woman, were killed at dawn on Saturday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip.

Four Palestinians, among them two children and a woman, were killed, and others injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit a residential apartment in the Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.

Three more Palestinians were killed and six others injured in another Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Asdaa area northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to paramedics at Nasser Hospital in the city.

Several Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential apartment in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli fighter jets also carried out an airstrike on al-Jalaa Street northwest of Gaza City, as well as two strikes east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, with no casualties reported.

Since the ceasefire took effect in early October, Israeli actions have killed 492 Palestinians and wounded 1,356 others.

The agreement ended a two-year Israeli war that killed more than 71,600 Palestinians and wounded 171,300. The assault has destroyed roughly 90% of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.