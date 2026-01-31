Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says war neither in interest of Iran nor US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told his Egyptian counterpart on Saturday that Tehran was not seeking a conflict with the United States and any clash would do neither side any good.

According to a statement from the Iranian presidency, Pezeshkian held a call with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a Washington ally who has been invited to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought, and in no way seeks, war and it is firmly convinced that a war would be in the interest of neither Iran, nor the United States, nor the region," he said.







