UN humanitarian affairs office says reopening Rafah crossing would boost aid flow into Gaza

The UN humanitarian affairs office said Thursday that reopening the Rafah crossing would facilitate the movement of cargo and people, underscoring that additional access points are critical to expanding humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip.

"We have seen the media reports. As we said before, we hope to see Rafah re-open soon to enable the movement of cargo and people," OCHA spokesperson in Gaza Olga Cherevk said in a statement to Anadolu.

Her remarks came after the head of Gaza's new transition committee announced that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt would reopen next week for two-way travel.

"I am pleased to announce the Rafah crossing will open next week in both directions for Palestinians in Gaza," Ali Shaath said at a signing ceremony of the Board of Peace charter.

Cherevko underlined that the opening would significantly increase the amount of aid entering Gaza. "Reinstating the movement of cargo via Rafah Crossing would increase the volume of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza, which in turn would expand the scale up of the humanitarian response," she said. "Moreover, those who choose to leave-and those who choose to return-must be able to do so voluntarily and safely."

The OCHA spokesperson stressed that Rafah alone would not be sufficient to meet humanitarian needs, calling for wider access through multiple routes.

"We continue to call for the full and sustained opening of additional crossings into and within Gaza, including more crossings directly to the north, and from Egypt, for humanitarian goods and personnel and for commercial deliveries," she added.