Israel stops film screening by force at Jerusalem cultural center

Israeli intelligence forces raided the Yabous Cultural Center in Jerusalem on Thursday and halted the screening of the film 36, a cinematic work shortlisted for international awards, according to a statement by the institution.

Yabous said a unit from intelligence services stormed the center in central Jerusalem during the screening and ordered organizers to stop the viewing without presenting a judicial warrant, said the statement.

The center described the move as "a direct assault on freedom of expression and cultural activity in the city," adding it reflects escalating restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on Palestinian cultural life in Jerusalem in violation of international laws and conventions.

Yabous said the targeting of cultural expression forms part of a systematic policy to suppress Palestinian cultural presence in Jerusalem.

The center called on local and international cultural and human rights organizations to urgently intervene to stop the violations and safeguard the right of Palestinians in Jerusalem to freely engage in cultural activities.

Founded in the mid-1990s, Yabous is one of Jerusalem's leading Palestinian cultural institutions, organizing music, film and theater performances and cultural festivals to support artistic creativity and preserve Palestinian identity.

The forced suspension of screening of 36 comes amid a broader pattern of Israeli measures targeting Palestinian cultural activity in East Jerusalem, including raids, shutdowns and bans on events.