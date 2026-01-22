UN WARNS ISRAEL: DESTROYING PROPERTY WONT STOP UNRWA

The Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said on Thursday that destructing UNRWA buildings should not be seen as halting its operations, warning that weakening the agency would have significant legal and human rights implications in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Asked about reported damage to the offices of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem, commission chair Srinivasan Muralidhar, in a press briefing in Geneva, described the destruction as "unfortunate," saying: "The destruction of a building of UNRWA should not be seen as stopping the work of UNRWA."

Commissioner Chris Sidoti, for his part, said that UNRWA has, for decades, carried out functions that fall under the obligations of an occupying power.

"For the better part of 70-something years now, UNRWA has relieved Israel of its obligations to Palestinians," he said, noting that since 1967, Israel has been the occupying power in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza, with responsibilities under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Sidoti said that ending the UNRWA's role would shift responsibility for essential services directly onto Israel.

"If Israel is getting rid of UNRWA, it will have to meet its obligations to provide education, to provide health care, hospitals, employment opportunities, social services, income support. It will cost the Israeli taxpayers billions," he stressed.

He warned that undermining the UN agency would have direct consequences for fundamental rights, including education, health, and livelihoods.

"These are fundamental human rights that UNRWA itself has been providing for the people of Palestine, and if UNRWA is unable to do it, the obligation falls on the Government of Israel and the Israeli taxpayers," he said. "So Israel needs to think very carefully before it rejects the work that UNRWA has done, the important work that has relieved Israel of its obligations."

The demolition of the UNRWA's compound in Jerusalem follows a series of measures taken by Israel against the agency.

Last month, Israel's Knesset passed a law to cut electricity and water supplies to the UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem. In 2024, the Knesset also passed legislation banning the agency's activities in Israel, citing allegations that some of its employees were involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, events. The UNRWA has denied the claims, and the UN has said the agency adheres to strict neutrality standards.