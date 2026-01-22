Film on Palestinian child Hind Rajab killed by Israel receives Oscar nomination

The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film inspired by the final moments of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Israeli fire in Gaza, has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, the film is based on the true story of Hind Rajab, who was trapped in her family car on Jan. 29, 2024 after it came under Israeli army fire in Gaza City and was found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty.

Hind was traveling with her family, including 15-year-old cousin Layan Hamadeh, fleeing fighting in northern Gaza when they came under Israeli fire, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.

The film centers on the real audio recording of Hind's final phone call to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in which she pleaded for help.

The recording, widely shared on social media after her death, sparked international outrage and renewed calls for justice. Two paramedics who attempted to reach her were also killed when their ambulance was hit.

The Israeli army denied responsibility for the deaths. However, an investigation by the London-based research group Forensic Architecture later concluded that hundreds of bullets struck Hind Rajab's car and an Israeli tank was placed at close range to the car.

The film premiered in September 2025 at the Venice International Film Festival, drawing wide international attention.