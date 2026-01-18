Syrian Defense Ministry announces ceasefire in northeast following deal with SDF

The Syrian army takes control of the Sevra Oil Field in the rural areas of Raqqa after seizing it from the YPG, operating under the name SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) in Syria on January 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Syria's Defense Ministry announced Sunday evening a comprehensive ceasefire across the country's northeast following an agreement reached between the government and the SDF group.

A ministry statement said the truce applies to "all fronts" and includes "a full suspension of hostilities" in all areas of confrontation, paving the way for the opening of safe corridors to allow displaced residents to return to their homes and for state institutions to resume their duties in serving citizens.

The ministry instructed members of the Syrian Army "to uphold a high level of responsibility and discipline during the ceasefire," stressing the need to protect civilians, safeguard property and maintain security and stability.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced Sunday a comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country's northeast.

According to the terms published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the agreement provides for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and contact lines between government forces and the SDF.

The deal is to take effect in parallel with the withdrawal of all SDF-affiliated military formations to areas east of the Euphrates River as a preparatory step for redeployment.

Under the deal, the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa will be handed over fully and immediately to the Syrian government, both administratively and militarily. This includes the transfer of all civilian institutions and facilities in the two provinces.

The agreement stipulates that current employees in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa will be formally retained within the relevant Syrian state ministries and that the government will not take punitive measures against SDF personnel or members of the civil administration in the two provinces.

It also stipulates the integration of all civilian institutions in Hasakah province into Syrian state institutions and administrative structures.

As part of the deal, the Syrian government will assume control of all border crossings and oil and gas fields in northeastern Syria. These sites will be secured by Syrian forces to ensure that revenues are returned to the state, according to SANA.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.