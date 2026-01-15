Iran airspace reopens as temporary closure expires

Iran's airspace reopened to traffic Thursday after a temporary closure to most flights expired, with tracking data showing aircraft making their way toward Tehran.

FlightRadar24, an online flight tracking service, confirmed that the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) restricting Iranian airspace had expired, and multiple flights were observed entering the country's airspace.

Iran had temporarily closed its airspace to all flights except authorized international civil arrivals and departures, citing security protocols.

The initial notice stated that Tehran's airspace would remain closed until Jan. 15, allowing only specific civilian flights to operate with prior approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The move comes amid rising regional and domestic tensions, including anti-government protests in Iran and mounting international scrutiny.

US President Donald Trump said he was informed that executions of protesters in Iran were being halted, while warning that Washington would closely monitor developments.

Trump has repeatedly voiced support for protesters and said the US could take "very strong action" if the executions proceed.

G7 foreign ministers have also condemned the "deliberate use of violence" against protesters, urging authorities to show restraint and respect human rights, while warning of possible additional measures.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have accused the US and Israel of backing unrest and terrorism linked to the protests -- claims denied by the West.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, while rights groups report thousands killed and injured since protests began in late December.





