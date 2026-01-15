"Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran"

During a briefing with media representatives, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made significant remarks concerning the outlook of the international system in 2025 and the fundamental priorities of Turkish foreign policy.

Minister Fidan highlighted that the year 2025 is recorded as a period where the blockages in the international system deepened, and this situation became somewhat "normalized." He noted that the foundation of the global order faced challenging damages, and the current global governance model failed the "test of Gaza."

"THE GENOCIDE IN GAZA BECAME A TEST FOR THE INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM "



The genocide in Gaza constituted the most severe and top agenda item of 2025 in terms of international law and humanitarian values. It also served as a test of the capacity of the international system. It must be clearly stated that the current model of global governance regrettably failed this test.

On the other hand, the Russia-Ukraine war brought discussions questioning everything from transatlantic relations to Europe's identity and security architecture. As Türkiye, we really exerted a lot of effort, especially under the leadership of our President, to keep diplomatic channels open and to facilitate steps towards establishing peace.

"THE SDF ISSUE CONTINUES TO BE A PROBLEM"



As you know, the issue with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continues to be a problem for Syria, Türkiye, and the rest of our region. We hope this issue will be resolved this year. Türkiye will continue its resolute and clear policy on this matter in 2026.

Last year, we witnessed an increase in Israel's attacks targeting countries like Syria, Iran, and Lebanon, and intensified divide, rule, and manage activities across a broad geography from Somaliland to Iran. This policy is based on the illusion that Israel can ensure its security by destabilizing neighboring countries. We consistently highlight that this mentality poses a threat not only to regional countries but also on a global scale.