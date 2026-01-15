GERMAN MINISTER PRAISES TÜRKIYES VITAL ROLE IN EUROPEAN SECURITY

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius praised Türkiye's significant contribution to European security following talks Wednesday with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler in Berlin.

The ministers discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and Syria, bilateral defense cooperation, and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit during meetings at the defense ministry headquarters.

"Germany values Türkiye as an important ally that makes an essential contribution to European security," Pistorius said in a ministry statement. "Turkish armed forces contribute significantly to securing the alliance's southern flank."

Pistorius emphasized shared interests between the NATO partners and said bilateral defense cooperation should be further strengthened beyond existing alliance frameworks.

"Germany and Türkiye have well-established security and defense relations within the alliance. Moreover, we want to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation with Ankara," he said.

The ministers also discussed agenda items for NATO's Ankara summit in July, the statement said. The summit will address the alliance's comprehensive 360-degree approach to security threats, ensuring NATO prepares for dangers from all directions.



