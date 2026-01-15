Iran readies retaliation plans targeting US bases in Iraq, Syria

Iran has prepared potential responses against US military facilities in the Middle East, including those in Iraq and Syria, as Washington weighs possible strikes, CNN reported Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of military action and now feels pressure to act, officials told CNN.

"Part of it is that he has now set a red line, and he feels he needs to do something," said a source familiar with internal discussions.

Meanwhile, debate continues within the US administration. US Vice President JD Vance chaired a meeting of senior officials to discuss the situation on Tuesday.

According to the report, Trump's national security team was divided on whether to proceed with a kinetic strike.

Officials said any action would avoid deploying ground forces and would not seek a prolonged military campaign. One option involves targeting facilities linked to Iran's security services, said people familiar with the matter.

Tensions have risen as protests spread across Iran. Trump has said he canceled meetings with Iranian officials and pledged support for demonstrators.

Iran has accused the US and Israel of backing "riots" and "terrorism."

Amid fears of an attack, Qatar confirmed the departure of some personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base.

US officials have escalated rhetoric against Iran amid protests that have swept the country since late last month because of worsening economic conditions.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told CBS News that Washington would take "very strong action" if Iran executed protesters.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "riots" and "terrorism" amid the protests.

Authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that at least 2,500 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel, with more than 1,100 injured.

The group also said more than 18,000 have been detained, though the figures have not been independently verified and differ from other estimates.