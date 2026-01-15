France to deploy more troops, air, naval assets to Greenland: Macron

France has begun deploying military personnel to Greenland and will reinforce them in the coming days with land, air and naval assets, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"A first team of French military personnel is already on site and will be reinforced in the coming days by land, air and maritime assets," Macron said during his New Year's address to the armed forces.

France is joining a military exercise launched by Denmark, which has sovereignty over Greenland, in what Paris describes as a demonstration of European solidarity and commitment to territorial integrity.

Macron said Europeans have "a particular responsibility" toward Greenland, noting that the autonomous territory is part of the EU and belongs to a NATO ally.

"This is the role France must play: to be available in the face of threat assessments, to adapt, and to stand alongside a sovereign state to protect its territory," he said.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

Denmark, Sweden, and Germany are boosting their military presence in Greenland through exercises and reconnaissance missions, while US President Donald Trump has insisted the territory should be "in the hands of the US" to counter Russia and China.

After a White House meeting on Wednesday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said their discussion had failed to change the American position.