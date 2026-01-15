Denmark warns forced US takeover of Greenland would be 'end of NATO'

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen warned any non-consensual attempt by the US to acquire Greenland would signify the collapse of the North Atlantic alliance, while dismissing claims of a Chinese footprint on the island during a television interview Wednesday.

"At least, I do not hope so, because, I mean, that would be the end of NATO," Rasmussen told Fox News when asked if Washington might attempt to take control of the autonomous territory against Copenhagen's will.

Rasmussen, who met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington to discuss Arctic security and relations, emphasized that while Denmark shares American concerns regarding the region, there are limits to negotiations.

"Of course, we have our red lines. I mean, this is 2026, you trade with people, but you don't trade people," he said, referring to the rights of the Greenlandic population.

Addressing specific US concerns about geopolitical rivals operating in the Arctic, the foreign minister firmly rejected the notion of Beijing's influence on the territory.

"We haven't seen China's warship in previously for a decade or so, there's absolutely no Chinese investments in Greenland," said Rasmussen, noting that during his tenure as prime minister, he "personally intervened" to prevent Chinese infrastructure projects to avoid a "Chinese footprint."

He argued that the population would not support independence or a transfer to American governance, citing extensive social benefits provided by the Danish state.

"I think there's no way that US will pay for Scandinavian welfare system in Greenland, honestly speaking," he remarked.

Despite the firm stance on sovereignty, Rasmussen confirmed that the two allies agreed to establish a "high-level working group to explore whether there is a way forward" that respects the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark while addressing US President Donald Trump's ambitions.

The foreign minister added that Denmark has invested heavily in Arctic capabilities, noting an allocation of "almost US 8 billion last year" to ensure the region does not become a high-tension area.