Arab Gulf states warn US against military strike on Iran

Arab states bordering the Persian Gulf are urging the US not to launch a military strike on Iran, warning that such an intervention could trigger economic and political instability across the region, media reports said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, joined by Oman and Qatar, has been privately lobbying the Trump administration after the White House warned them to prepare for possible action against Tehran, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While these countries have remained silent publicly as Iran continues facing mass protests, they are pressing US officials behind the scenes to reconsider.

According to Arab Gulf officials, any military effort to topple Iran's regime could severely disrupt global oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a strategic waterway through which around 20% of the world's oil supply passes.

They fear domestic blowback, economic setbacks, and potential retaliation if US forces act.

Saudi officials have reportedly told Tehran they will not participate in any conflict or allow American airspace access, aiming to distance themselves from a direct confrontation.

"The president listens to a host of opinions on any given issue, but ultimately makes the decision he feels is best," a White House official said.

US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision but posted on social media Tuesday: "HELP IS ON ITS WAY," urging Iranian demonstrators to persist.

Gulf leaders are concerned about the unpredictability of a post-Khamenei Iran, including the possibility of power shifting to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or resulting in regional chaos.

"They have no love for the Iranian regime," said former US Ambassador Michael Ratney, "but they also have a great aversion to instability."

Saudi Arabia, focused on its Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy, views regional calm as essential. Analysts suggest the Gulf's preferred outcome would be domestic reforms in Iran rather than regime collapse.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing the "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached more than 2,550, including security forces and protesters, with over 1,134 injured.

HRANA also reported that at least 10,721 people have been detained and 18,434 people have been taken into custody in 585 locations nationwide, including 187 cities in all 31 provinces.



