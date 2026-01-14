WE DIDNT MANAGE TO CHANGE AMERICAN POSITION ON GREENLAND, DANISH FM SAYS

The Danish foreign minister on Wednesday said they "didn't manage to change American position" on Greenland during the meeting with US officials at the White House.

"For us, ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable," Lars Lokke Rasmussen told at a press conference after the meeting.

"We didn't manage to change American position. It's clear that the president [Donald Trump] has this wish of conquering over Greenland," he said. "We made it "very, very clear" that this is not in interest of the kingdom [of Denmark]."

Denmark and the US, however, agreed to form a high-level working group, which should address US security concerns while respecting Copenhagen's red lines, he said.

US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Rasmussen and Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt amid Trump's ongoing interest in acquiring the autonomous Danish territory.

Earlier in the day, Trump said the US "needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security" and it is "vital for the Golden Dome that we are building."

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources as well as alleged concerns over rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.