Syrian army vows to restore security in Aleppo, protect civilians from SDF ‘oppression’

The Syrian army vowed Wednesday to restore security and stability in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods and protect civilians from "oppression" by the PKK/YPG terrorist groups operating under the name of SDF.

The army's Operations Command said military forces are continuing to secure the exit of civilians from the two neighborhoods, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The military said no advance has begun toward areas under SDF control in Aleppo.

The army accused the SDF of targeting civilians as they attempted to leave Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh in order to prevent their departure.

"Soon, security and stability will be imposed in the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods in a manner that protects residents from the oppression of the SDF," the operations command said.

Syrian media earlier reported that the SDF fired shots at civilians attempting to flee the two neighborhoods and reach humanitarian corridors announced by the Syrian army.

According to SANA, the corridors are located in the Al-Awarid area and Zuhur Street and were designated to allow the safe exit of civilians amid SDF attacks.

The reports come amid heightened tensions and displacements in parts of Aleppo as the SDF renewed shelling of residential neighborhoods in Aleppo for the second day on Wednesday morning, a day after at least five people were killed and 16 others injured in a series of attacks by the group in Aleppo on Tuesday.

The Syrian army said that military positions of the SDF in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods are "legitimate targets" following the group's escalation and "massacres" in the province.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.