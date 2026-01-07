SDF renews shelling of residential neighborhoods in Syria’s Aleppo

The PKK/YPG terrorist group, operating under the name SDF, renewed shelling of residential neighborhoods in Aleppo in northern Syria for the second day on Wednesday morning, after at least five people were killed in attacks a day earlier, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

SANA said SDF shelled the al-Suryan neighborhood in northern Aleppo.

The agency said Syrian army forces also engaged in clashes with the terrorist group along the Castello and al-Sheihan axes in the province.

No information was yet available about casualties.

At least five people were killed and 16 others injured in a series of attacks by SDF in Aleppo on Tuesday.





