Syria joins Arab oil exporters’ meeting in Kuwait for 1st time since Assad’s fall

Syria took part Sunday in meetings of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) in Kuwait, marking its first participation since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime last year.

Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir joined his counterparts from OAPEC member states to discuss ways to strengthen Arab cooperation in oil, gas and energy, Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya channel said, citing an Energy Ministry statement.

Ministers also reviewed periodic reports by the organization's secretariat and discussed proposals to develop OAPEC's work and respond to regional and international challenges facing the energy sector, the ministry said.

Syria's participation follows changes after Assad's ouster on Dec. 8, 2024, and comes as Damascus seeks to restore its role within specialized Arab organizations.

The ministry said the move underscores Syria's interest in deepening energy cooperation with Arab states to support economic development and advance shared interests.

The meetings also provided an opportunity for ministers to exchange views on prospects for joint Arab action in the energy sector and the importance of coordination to address current challenges, the channel said.

The talks carry particular significance for Syria, which faces acute energy shortages and major difficulties meeting domestic demand.

The renewed engagement with OAPEC is seen as a potential avenue for technical support, knowledge-sharing and possible facilitation of energy supplies after 14 years of civil war that devastated the country's infrastructure.