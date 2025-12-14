Over 900 Sudanese flee South Kordofan amid worsening insecurity: UN

More than 900 people were displaced from South Kordofan state in southern Sudan over the past three days because of worsening insecurity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Sunday.

In separate statements, the UN agency said its displacement tracking teams estimated that 365 people fled the city of Kadugli between Dec. 11 and 13 as security conditions deteriorated.

Another 85 people were displaced from the town of al-Kuwayk in South Kordofan's eastern rural area over the same period, the organization said.

An additional 455 people fled the city of Dilling during the same three-day window because of escalating insecurity, IOM added.

The displaced families moved to multiple locations, primarily in North Kordofan state, as well as White Nile state in the south and Khartoum state in central Sudan, the organization said.

The situation remains highly volatile and tense, the IOM said, adding that it is closely monitoring developments on the ground.

The rise in displacement in South Kordofan comes as fighting intensifies between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), along with their ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

UN estimates show that more than 41,000 people fled escalating violence in North and South Kordofan during November.

The three Kordofan states-North, West, and South-have seen weeks of fierce fighting between the army and the RSF, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.