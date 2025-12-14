At least 16 killed in shooting at Sydney beach, police say

At least 16 people died, while 40 remained in the hospital after a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW) police said on Sunday.

"More information will be made available soon," the police said on US-based social media company on X.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon declared the mass shooting to be "a terrorist incident."

NSW Premier Chris Minns said it was "designed to target the Jewish community."

According to an NSW police statement, "a man believed to be one of the shooters" is among the dead. The second alleged shooter is in critical condition, it added.

Among the wounded are two cops.

The statement said that "a number of suspicious items located in the vicinity are being examined by specialist officers, and an exclusion zone is in place."

It added: "An extensive crime scene has been established, and inquiries are now underway. There have been NO reports of any other incidents in Sydney connected to this incident."