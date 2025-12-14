Saudi crown prince meets China’s foreign minister in Riyadh for talks on regional developments

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Sunday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Riyadh to discuss regional and international developments, local media reported.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation in line with shared interests, in addition to discussions on regional and global issues of mutual concern, the state news agency SPA said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended the talks, along with several Saudi officials. The Chinese side included Chen Weiqing, director general for West Asia and North Africa at China's Foreign Ministry, and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chang Hua.

SPA did not specify when Wang arrived in the kingdom from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or the length of his visit.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday that Wang planned to visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan from Dec. 12 to 16.