Israel to reopen West Bank border crossing with Jordan after nearly 3-months of closure

Allenby Bridge Crossing between West Bank and Jordan is closed, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 24, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Israel said Tuesday that it will reopen the Allenby-King Hussein crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan on Wednesday for the entry of goods and aid, local media reported.

An Israeli security source told the public broadcaster KAN that necessary security arrangements have been made in recent weeks on the border crossing.

"Starting tomorrow, it will be possible to transport goods and aid from Jordan to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip via the Allenby crossing," the source said.

According to the source, all trucks that will be entering the Gaza Strip will be under heavy security guard after a comprehensive security check.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported Monday that Washington has been exerting pressure on Tel Aviv to open the border crossing for the passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the issue was raised during a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz in west Jerusalem, after he arrived in Israel from Jordan.

Israel has closed the border crossing on Sep. 23 after a gunfire incident that led to the killing of two Israeli soldiers.

Three border crossings connect Israel and Jordan: the Sheikh Hussein (Jordan River) crossing, the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge, and the Wadi Araba (Yitzhak Rabin) crossing.