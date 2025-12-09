17 Palestinian children arrive in Italy for medical care

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on late Monday welcomed 17 Palestinian children evacuated from the Gaza Strip to receive medical care in Italy.

The humanitarian convoy transported 17 children to Rome and Turin, accompanied by their families or guardians, bringing the total number of evacuees to 80, according to the ANSA news agency.

Of the children, seven arrived at Ciampino Airport on a C-130 transport aircraft, three landed at Pratica di Mare Airbase aboard a Boeing 767 in Rome, and another seven reached Turin on a C-130.

With the latest medical evacuation, the total number of children from Gaza taken in by Italy through its humanitarian operations has reached 232.





