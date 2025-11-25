UN experts urge action as Israeli violations threaten Gaza ceasefire

United Nations experts called on member states Monday to act immediately as Israel's ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire threaten the "fragile" truce and put civilians at risk.

Since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas went into effect on Oct. 10, Israeli forces have reportedly committed at least 393 violations, killing 339 Palestinians, including over 70 children, and injuring more than 870, the UN rapporteurs said in a statement.

Israeli airstrikes on Oct. 28 marked the deadliest night since the truce began, leaving at least 104 dead, they added.

They warned that despite the ceasefire, humanitarian access remains critically limited, with only two of six crossings open, aid deliveries far below targets, and major hospitals urgently needing supplies and equipment.

"The ongoing Israeli attacks against the Palestinian population in Gaza constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the experts said, urging the international community to pressure Israel to immediately halt attacks on civilians and allow unhindered humanitarian aid.

Escalating violence in the occupied West Bank was also highlighted, with attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers on Palestinian civilians, land and property.

The experts also warned against Israeli parliamentary legislation extending sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, describing it as "absolutely prohibited."

While welcoming the ceasefire, they stressed that accountability remains absent.

"There can be no lasting peace without accountability for the crimes committed since 7 October 2023...We warned that so-called peace initiatives allowing one side to retain militarized control over Gaza would not end occupation but entrench it. Sadly, this is unfolding before our eyes," the experts said.

"After two years of genocidal assault, this 'peace plan' risks adding insult to injury," they added.

Under the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel on Oct. 9, up to 600 aid trucks were supposed to enter Gaza daily.

Israel, however, has not adhered to the agreement, launching almost daily attacks.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,900 in a brutal offensive that reduced most of the enclave to rubble.





