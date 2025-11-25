Kabul claims Pakistani strikes killed 10 in eastern Afghanistan

At least 10 people, including children and a woman, were killed in an airstrike allegedly carried out by Pakistani forces in eastern Afghanistan, the interim administration based in Kabul claimed on Tuesday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban, said that Pakistan allegedly hit a civilian house in the Gorbuz district of Khost province last night, killing nine children, including five boys and four girls.

"Air strikes also occurred in Kunar and Paktika, where four civilians were injured," Mujahid wrote on US social media platform X.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistani authorities on the claims.

The latest alleged strike came amid an uneasy pause in hostilities and ongoing mediation efforts between two neighboring nations.





