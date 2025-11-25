Israeli strikes have killed at least 127 civilians in Lebanon since ceasefire, UN says

 Contact Us
Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published November 25,2025
Israeli military tanks patrol close to a concrete wall along the border fence separating northern Israel from southern Lebanon on November 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday that at least 127 civilians had been killed in Lebanon in strikes by the Israeli military since a ceasefire nearly a year ago, and called for an investigation and for the truce to be respected.

"Almost a year since the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel was agreed, we continue to witness increasing attacks by the Israeli military, resulting in the killing of civilians and destruction of civilian objects in Lebanon, coupled with alarming threats of a wider, intensified offensive," said Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office, at a Geneva press briefing.

He said the number included deaths it had verified based on its own strict methodology but that the real level could be higher.