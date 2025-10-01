1 killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed and several people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in the Nabatieh governorate of southern Lebanon on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire deal, according to local media.

The state news agency NNA said that the strike targeted a car in the town of Kafra in the Bint Jbeil district.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the attack.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following a year-long cycle of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel that began in October 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.