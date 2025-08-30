Global Sumud Flotilla to bring aid to Gaza is setting sail tomorrow

The Flotilla, which includes thousands of activists from 44 countries and supports Palestine, aims to depart from Spain tomorrow and from Tunisia on September 4 to break Israel's blockade on Gaza.

Hüseyin Durmaz, the coordinator of the Global Sumud Flotilla Türkiye Delegation, and activists Hüseyin Şuayip Ordu and Sümeyra Akdeniz Ordu, who will be on the ships, answered questions about the final preparations and the flotilla's goals.

Durmaz noted that they are in a European port and that the boats are being prepared, with mechanics, captains, and activists working day and night to get the boats ready for the mission. Durmaz also pointed out that the training of the activists who will take part in the mission is ongoing. "On August 31, the ships will leave the port to break the blockade on Gaza. People of every color, language, faith, and race have come together for one purpose. The people of Gaza have united all people, bringing them together against the evil and malice of Zionism," he said.

Durmaz underlined that studies are being conducted on what the activists might face on their journey and what they can do, stating the following: "We are considering what to pay attention to during an Israeli intervention and possible scenarios. In fact, training processes are continuing in all aspects. We have dozens of ships in the flotilla, and people from 44 countries will participate.

Thousands of activists will take part in this mission. In fact, if we count those on land as well, this number has reached a much more massive figure. There have been close to 500,000 applications; the demand is incredible. Everyone wants to break the blockade and stop the evil of Zionism right now."

Durmaz announced that ships would depart from multiple ports in Europe and some in North Africa, and all ships would meet in the Mediterranean to set sail for Gaza. He stated that the people who will board the ships were chosen by a committee formed by each country's delegation and by the global delegation.

Durmaz said they have to rush to help Gaza, stating the following: "Gaza is on the verge of being finished; we are facing a situation where it's almost gone. We also saw that Israel launched major attacks today. That's why we must reach there before Gaza as a place is completely wiped off the face of the Earth. Therefore, I want everyone, from journalists to analysts, from those who watch and pray on television to those who shed tears, and everyone with the means, to support this flotilla and strive for this flotilla to break the embargo and succeed in stopping the genocide."

Durmaz pointed out that Israel's intervention would be very harsh and would involve "humiliation." He said, "(During the intervention, Israeli forces) will intentionally provoke them to accuse them of terrorism. There is psychological training for this. There is training on media communication. You know that Israel's media manipulation power is high. In other words, there will be provocative questions for people whose goal is to break the blockade on Gaza, such as 'Are you a terrorist? Why are you going to Israel?' For 5 days, people from various nations will be together in a confined space on the ship. Moral, behavioral, and human training is being conducted for this. In other words, all necessary training and scenarios are being worked on for this mission to succeed."