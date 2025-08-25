Israeli strike on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza 'absolutely horrifying': UN official

Palestinians flee following an Israeli airstrike targeting Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 25 August 2025. (IHA Photo)

A UN official said on Monday that the Israeli strike on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza is "absolutely horrifying."

"It's absolutely horrifying," Olga Cherevko, a spokeswoman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told Anadolu.

She said seeing the images of the attack on the screens is "unconscionable," reminding her of similar previous attacks on hospitals.

"We see a number of patients and the different mass casualty events that they have to deal with. It's really unthinkable what is happening," Cherevko added.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source cited by Anadolu confirmed the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also confirmed to Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.