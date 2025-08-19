Israel says its policy to end Gaza war ‘unchanged,’ demands release of all hostages

Israel said Tuesday that its policy on ending the war in Gaza remains unchanged, calling for the release of all hostages held in the Palestinian enclave, a day after Hamas accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

"Israel's policy is consistent and has not changed," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement cited by the public broadcaster KAN.

"Israel demands the release of all 50 hostages in accordance with the principles set by the Cabinet to end the war. We are at the final decisive stage of Hamas and will not leave any hostage behind."

The Israeli statement, however, did not openly reject the Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal.

Qatar said early Tuesday that mediators are still awaiting Israel's official response to the proposed ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Hamas said on Monday that it accepted a proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a Gaza ceasefire, without providing details about the proposal's content.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed sources, said the new Egyptian-Qatari proposal closely resembles US envoy Steve Witkoff's original plan, which called for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and negotiations to end the war.

According to Egyptian media, the proposal calls for Israeli forces to reposition near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza and a temporary halt to military operations for two months to facilitate a prisoner-hostage exchange.

According to Israeli estimates, around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons under dire conditions, with rights groups reporting deaths due to torture, hunger and medical neglect.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.