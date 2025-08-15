Hostage families protest outside Israeli defense minister’s home to demand swap deal, plan mass rallies

Dozens of relatives of Israelis held in Gaza staged a protest outside the home of Defense Minister Israel Katz in southern Israel on Friday, demanding urgent action to secure the release of their loved ones.

Chanting slogans and setting up an empty Sabbath table to symbolize the absence of their family members, protesters held prayers and criticized the government for what they described as "reckless disregard" for the captives' lives.

Among the participants were former detainees Sasha Trupanov and Yair Horn, who joined the weekly protest alongside their families, urging the government to prioritize a deal.

"We are here to speak to those still held in Gaza: we are fighting for you," the demonstrators said. "All of us, the people of Israel, are with you. Even we feel like captives now."

The protest came ahead of a larger rally planned for Saturday in Tel Aviv, with families announcing a nationwide day of civil disobedience on Sunday aimed at forcing the government into a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

According to Israeli broadcaster Channel 13, Sunday's campaign will begin at 7 a.m. with motorcades, performances, and speeches in major cities, including Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square," with events involving released captives and relatives of those still missing.

The protest movement has garnered growing support. Dozens of municipalities and organizations have pledged to take part, and several companies said they would allow employees to join the demonstrations.

The Hebrew University in Jerusalem also announced its participation, and opposition leader Yair Lapid urged even government supporters to take part, saying the effort transcends political lines.

The pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to build. Families accuse him of stalling negotiations with Hamas to avoid a deal that could destabilize his ruling coalition.

Israel believes around 50 captives remain in Gaza, at least 20 of them alive. More than 10,800 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, many under dire conditions that rights groups say amount to systematic abuse, including torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

Israel has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.