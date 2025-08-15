Syrian firefighters struggle to extinguish wildfires in Latakia, Hama

Syrian firefighting teams continued on Friday to battle wildfires that have been raging for about three days in the countryside of Latakia and Hama due to high temperatures.

In a video clip on the US social media company X, Civil Defense said firefighters were seeking to extinguish fires in several points in the countryside of Kassab, north of Latakia, and al-Ghab in Hama's western countryside.

"Efforts are ongoing to protect residents, property, and the environment, amid harsh natural conditions, rugged terrain, and strong winds affecting the area," it added.

On Thursday, Syria's Civil Defense said that firefighting teams had extinguished six out of ten wildfires that broke out in the past two days in four provinces due to soaring temperatures.

With the onset of summer, several Syrian provinces, especially the Latakia countryside, have seen forest fires caused by high temperatures and exacerbated by strong winds, and dry conditions.

In July, wildfires broke out in the mountains of Latakia province, destroying more than 16,000 hectares of forest, including 2,200 hectares of farmland, damaging 45 villages and affecting about 1,200 families, according to official estimates.