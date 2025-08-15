UN chief regrets failure to reach global plastic pollution treaty

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed disappointment that negotiations on a global treaty to tackle plastic pollution ended without consensus.

"I deeply regret that, despite earnest efforts, negotiations to reach an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, concluded without achieving a consensus," Guterres said in a statement.

He acknowledged, however, the commitment shown by countries to address what he called a monumental challenge to human health and the planet.

"I welcome the determination of member states in continuing to work to beat plastic pollution and keep engaged in the process, united in purpose, to deliver the treaty the world needs to tackle this monumental challenge to people and the environment," he said.

Guterres' statement comes following high-level talks in Geneva that failed to reach an agreement on a global treaty to combat plastic pollution due to continued disagreements over whether to prioritize a phase-out of plastics or enhance waste management systems.

Representatives from 185 countries did not reach an agreement at the UN on ways to combat plastic waste.

The negotiations, which began on Aug. 5 and were due to wrap up on Thursday, extended for a day on Friday, and a late-night draft text was presented to negotiators, but to no avail.