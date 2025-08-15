Former Sudanese foreign minister expresses gratitude for Türkiye’s humanitarian support

Former Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Sadik expressed gratitude Friday for Türkiye's humanitarian aid since the conflict erupted in Sudan in 2023.

He said Ankara would be the first partner considered for reconstruction after the war.

"When we talk about the reconstruction of Sudan after the war, the first and only country that comes to mind is Türkiye," Sadik said at a discussion hosted by the Middle East Foundation and the Africa Foundation in Ankara. "The Sudanese people are very grateful to the Turks."

He said Türkiye's humanitarian aid has provided vital support to displaced people and underlined that stability in Sudan is crucial for the stability of Africa.

Sadik reviewed the roots of the conflict, the collapse of peace efforts, and paths toward political stability.



COOPERATION BETWEEN TÜRKİYE, SUDAN



Sadik said Türkiye is cooperating with Sudan in multiple fields and continues to deliver aid shipments that support displaced people inside the country.

He reiterated that post-war reconstruction would require international partnerships but stressed Türkiye's role as Sudan's most trusted partner in that process.



REASONS FOR CONFLICT



Sadik said Sudan inherited a strong economy after gaining independence from the UK in 1956, but has since faced destabilization attempts, emphasizing that "Israel was the main actor trying to destabilize Sudan before it gained independence."

He identified the refusal of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to integrate into the Sudanese army as the main trigger for the war, accusing the RSF of destroying infrastructure and civilian settlements.

Sadik criticized the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for being ineffective in supporting Sudan, and said the UN had gone no further than issuing calls for action. "The only solution to end the conflict for the Sudanese people is to defeat the RSF militarily," he said.

The Sudanese army and RSF have been fighting since April 2023 in a war that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research by US universities estimates the death toll at about 130,000.