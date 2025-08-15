TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD WALK FROM ALASKA SUMMIT IF TALKS WITH PUTIN DONT GO WELL

Trump says he would 'walk' from Alaska summit if talks with Putin don't go well

US President Donald Trump warned Friday he would "walk" away from his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, if the talks do not go well.

Fox News previewed the comments on US social media company X, citing an interview with anchor Bret Baier in which Trump said he "would walk" if the meeting did not go well.

"We're going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska. And I think it's going to work out very well and if it doesn't, I'm going to head back home real fast," Trump was quoted as saying by FOX News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on X.

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that any possible territorial swaps between Ukraine and Russia would be up to Kyiv to decide.

"They'll be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision, but I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm going to get them at a table," Trump said when asked if territorial swaps were on the table. Zelenskyy has consistently opposed any territorial concessions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Trump had expressed readiness to provide his country with security guarantees. Asked if security guarantees for Ukraine are possible, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One they are, "along with Europe and other countries," but "not in the form of NATO," saying such membership for Ukraine is "not going to happen."

Ahead of the meeting, Trump posted on US social media company Truth Social: "HIGH STAKES!!!"

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at 11.30 am local time (1930GMT) in Anchorage, the largest city in the US state of Alaska, marking the first talks between sitting US and Russian presidents since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Accompanying Trump are several senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and special envoy Steve Witkoff.