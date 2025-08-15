Türkiye’s premier tech event TEKNOFEST kicks off voter registration for ‘Blue Homeland’

Türkiye's premier technology, aviation, and space event, TEKNOFEST, has begun voter registration for its "Blue Homeland" event, which will take place on Aug. 30-31 in Istanbul, according to a statement from the event organizers.

The Istanbul Shipyard Command will welcome young visitors to demonstrate to them Türkiye's maritime power and advanced technology.

The event will feature an array of competitions, including Unmanned Underwater Systems, Underwater Rockets, and Unmanned Maritime Vehicles.

The Turkish Navy's vessels include the TCG Anadolu assault ship, TCG Istanbul frigate, TCG Burgazada anti-submarine corvette, TCG Oruçreis frigate, TCG Nusret minelayer ship, TCG Sakarya submarine, and TCG Hızırreis submarine.

TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will include events focused on preserving maritime history and culture, interactive virtual reality (VR) games, and a number of conferences.

Visitor registration is available online at teknofest.org, and children under the age of seven are not required to register.

Users of Next Sosyal, a Turkish social media platform developed by young tech entrepreneurs in collaboration with the Turkish Technology Team (T3) and TEKNOFEST, will be given priority.