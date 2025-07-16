Israel threatens attacks on Syrian forces if they do not withdraw from Suwayda

Israel threatened Wednesday to continue striking Syrian forces if they do not withdraw from the southern Suwayda province.

"The Syrian regime must leave the Druze in Suwayda alone and withdraw its forces," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"The army will continue to strike regime forces until they withdraw from the area, and will soon escalate its response against the regime if the message is not understood," he threatened.

The Israeli army renewed its airstrikes in Suwayda on Wednesday, in the latest violation of Syria's sovereignty.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.