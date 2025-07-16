Israel creates new corridor, encircles Khan Younis,Gaza

 Contact Us
The occupying Israeli military has announced it has encircled Khan Younis, the second-largest city in the Gaza Strip, by establishing what it calls the “Magen Oz Corridor.”

Published July 16,2025
In a statement, the army said it had completed the 15-kilometer-long corridor that splits eastern and western Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The Israeli military claimed that the corridor, created with ground and armored forces, would play a "key role" in its ongoing occupation and assaults.

Video and photos shared by the army show the "Magen Oz Corridor" connecting to the Morag Corridor, which separates the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis.

Local media reported that the Tel Aviv government appears to be using the corridor as a means of pressure during ongoing ceasefire negotiations, as part of a broader plan to fragment the Gaza Strip.