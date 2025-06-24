Qatar says air traffic has resumed after temporary closure due to Iranian attack on US base

Projectiles are pictured in the sky over Doha, Qatar, on June 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Qatar has resumed air traffic and restored its airspace to normal operations following a temporary suspension prompted by regional developments, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced Monday.

In a statement reported by the official Qatar News Agency, the GCAA said that air navigation over Qatar has returned to normal "after the necessary precautions were taken in coordination with relevant authorities."

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites Sunday.

Regional tensions sharply escalated Sunday after the US bombed Iran's Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

The US attacks were the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, at least 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.