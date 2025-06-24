Gaza death toll tops 56,000 as Israel continues genocidal war against Palestinians

Palestinians search for survivors and casualties in the rubble of the Abu Nadi home which was hit in an Israeli strike west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on June 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

At least 56,077 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday.

A statement said that 79 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, with 289 people injured, taking the number of injuries to 131,848 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 5,759 victims and injured 19,807, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.