Israel kills 11 more Palestinians in dawn strikes across Gaza Strip

At least 11 Palestinians were killed in early morning Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the official Wafa news agency reported.

Seven people, including women and children, were killed in an airstrike on a home belonging to the Azzam family in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, a man and his pregnant wife were killed as a drone struck a group of civilians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

A body of a victim was separately removed from the rubble in the town of Abasan, Khan Younis.

A 13-year-old child was also killed in a strike on a tent for displaced people in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.





