Hamas says it received new proposal from mediators for Gaza ceasefire

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed Thursday that it has received a new proposal from mediators for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.
"We are studying (US envoy Steve) Witkoff's proposal responsibly, in a way that serves the interests of our people, provides relief, and achieves a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," it added in a statement.
No details were provided by the group about the new proposal.
On Wednesday, Hamas said that it has reached an agreement with Witkoff on a general framework for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.