Hamas says it received new proposal from mediators for Gaza ceasefire

Palestinians clear the rubble of the Azzam family home which was hit in Israeli strikes on central Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 29, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed Thursday that it has received a new proposal from mediators for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

"We are studying (US envoy Steve) Witkoff's proposal responsibly, in a way that serves the interests of our people, provides relief, and achieves a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," it added in a statement.

No details were provided by the group about the new proposal.

On Wednesday, Hamas said that it has reached an agreement with Witkoff on a general framework for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.