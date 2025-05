Speaking after the signing ceremony held at the Syrian Presidential Palace, Kalyon Holding Chairman of the Board Cemal Kalyoncu said: 'As a domestic and national company, Kalyon Holding has strived to meet the needs of our country in the best way and proudly represent it internationally by combining the accumulation and experience we have gained over 81 years with our qualified human resources, knowledge, and technological strength through the projects we have implemented. In this regard, we have signed many mega projects that have made an impact both in our country and internationally.'