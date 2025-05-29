Israel’s Netanyahu says he accepts US envoy’s Gaza ceasefire outline

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he accepted US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff's outline for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.
"Israel accepts the new Witkoff outline," Netanyahu said during a meeting with families of Israeli hostages in Gaza as cited by a statement released by his office.
Hamas confirmed on Thursday that it has received a new proposal from mediators for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.
No details were provided by the group about the new proposal.
On Wednesday, Hamas said that it has reached an agreement with Witkoff on a general framework for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.