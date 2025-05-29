Israel’s Netanyahu says he accepts US envoy’s Gaza ceasefire outline

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published May 29,2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he accepted US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff's outline for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

"Israel accepts the new Witkoff outline," Netanyahu said during a meeting with families of Israeli hostages in Gaza as cited by a statement released by his office.

Hamas confirmed on Thursday that it has received a new proposal from mediators for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

No details were provided by the group about the new proposal.

On Wednesday, Hamas said that it has reached an agreement with Witkoff on a general framework for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.