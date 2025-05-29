Man charged with 7 counts of charges over driving into crowd at Liverpool parade

Flowers lie at Dale Street near the site of an incident where a car plowed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a parade celebrating their side's Premier League soccer title, in central Liverpool, Britain, May 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

A 53-year-old man has been charged with causing a serious incident during Liverpool FC's trophy parade, in which a car drove into a crowd of fans.

Paul Doyle, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, has been charged with seven serious offenses, Merseyside Police confirmed on Thursday.

He faces two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one count of dangerous driving.

Doyle is scheduled to appear before Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday.

Thousands of fans had gathered in Liverpool city center on Monday to celebrate the Premier League champions' title win when the vehicle struck a crowd on Water Street.

Police reported that 79 people were injured in the incident.

The youngest victim was nine years old, and the oldest was 78. Seven people remain in the hospital in stable condition.

Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Mersey-Cheshire, Sarah Hammond, said at a news conference on Thursday that the investigation remains in its early stages and that a "huge volume of evidence" is being reviewed.

"This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure that every victim gets the justice they deserve," Hammond said. "The charges will be kept under review as the investigation progresses."

Also speaking at the briefing, Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, Jenny Sims, said: "I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions.

"Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism, to seek the answer to all of those questions. When we are able to, we will provide further information."