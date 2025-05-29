Turkish President Erdoğan marks 572nd anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday marked the 572nd anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul by inaugurating four new 'nation's gardens' in the city.

Speaking at a ceremony, Erdoğan said the newly opened parks bring the number of the nation's gardens in Istanbul to 34, covering more than 5.5 million square meters. He added that construction is underway for 20 more as part of efforts to expand green spaces across the Turkish metropolis.

"We designed our nation's gardens to serve as gathering points in times of disaster," Erdoğan said. "We saw how important this is during the Istanbul earthquake."

Last month, a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul, injuring at least 236 people in panic-driven incidents, according to officials.

In a separate post on social media, Erdoğan commemorated the 1453 conquest, calling it "one of the most magnificent victories in our history." He paid tribute to Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror, and his army "with mercy, gratitude and respect."

The conquest of Istanbul in 1453 marked the end of the Byzantine Empire and the rise of the Ottoman Empire. Led by Sultan Mehmed II, Ottoman forces captured the city after a 53-day siege, establishing it as the empire's new capital.

TÜRKİYE'S FIRST FLOATING GAS PRODUCTION UNIT SETS SAIL



Earlier in the day, Erdoğan attended a ceremony for Türkiye's first floating natural gas production unit, Osman Gazi, as it departed for the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea.

The president waved off the platform set to double natural gas production at the Sakarya Gas Field during a send-off ceremony at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul, attended by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

The Osman Gazi platform, expected to complete its passage through the Istanbul Strait in 11 hours, is scheduled to arrive Sunday at Filyos Port in Zonguldak on Türkiye's Black Sea coast.